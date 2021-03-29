President Appoints New DCGI

DCGI Isaac Owusu Mensah being decorated with his new rank by the CGI

President Akufo-Addo has appointed a new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

DCGI Isaac Owusu Mensah will be in charge of Finance and Administration.

The appointment, according to a release from the GIS, is pursuant to Section 16, {1} of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2012, Act 908.

With over 28 years experience on the job, the new DCGI has held various command positions including Enforcement, Intelligence, Communications, Human Resource and Border Management.

Until his appointment, Mr. Owusu Mensah was the Head of Border Management Department and served as the Regional Commander for the Volta and Greater Accra regions at different times.

He becomes the second senior officer to attain this status, taking over from Mrs. Edith Dzokoto-Lomoh, now retired.

Mr. Owusu Mensah was last Thursday decorated with his new rank by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, at the Council Room of the National Headquarters of the Service in Accra.

The CGI charged him to bring his years of experience to bear on his new role, build a strong team, and realign the human resource and administrative functions of the Service.

“Strive for excellence at all times and endeavour to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time,” he noted.

The Ghana Immigration Service was established in the year 1989 with the statutory mandate to ensure effective administration and management of migration in the country while strengthening internal security. This includes regulating and monitoring the entry and exit of people across Ghana’s borders as well as operating a credible work and residence permit system that meets the socio-economic needs of the country.

The supervision of the GIS is under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior, with the Comptroller-General as the head of the Service and the Immigration Service Council as its governing body.

By A.R. Gomda