President Commission Water Project To Serve  350,000 Households In Upper East Region

President Nana Akufo Addo, has commissioned the ultra-modern Tono Water Treatment Plant, at Tono, a suburb of Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, as part of his activities as he paid a one-day working visit to the Upper East Region.

The water project which started in 2018 was expected to have been completed in 36 months, according to information that was given at the sod-cutting ceremony.

Over 350, 000 households in over 30 communities located in the Kassena-Nankana and Bolgatanga Municipalities, as well as the Kassena-Nankana West and Bolgatanga East Districts are expected to benefit directly from this project which has the capacity to treat and distribute a total volume of about four and half million gallons of water a day.

Prior to the commissioning, many communities in these beneficiary municipalities and districts have been faced with severe water challenges, which caused many women and children to walk over long distances to fetch water to drink and to handle some domestic chores.

The Tono Water Treatment Plant which will draw most of its water support from the Tono Irrigation Dam, was constructed by Denys Engineers and some sub-contractors at the cost of 37,683,226.00 Euros. The fund is a loan facility from the ING Bank of Belgium and the Dutch government through the ORIO funding.

President Akufo-Addo was impressed with the work done and very happy that the water challenge that confronted many of the beneficiary communities will be a thing of the past, as the project will bring water closer to them.

He said his government is committed to addressing the water challenge in many communities in Northern Ghana, as well as the rest of the country, to either reduce or curb the difficulties people go through to get potable water for their families.

The project, once commissioned and handed over, will be under the Ghana Water Company Limited to ensure effective management and continuous distribution of good water for the beneficiary households and individuals.

President Akufo-Addo called on consumers to always pay their water bills to enable Ghana Water Company to manage the facility efficiently.

Present at the event were, Minister for Water Resource, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Managing Director GWCL, Ing. Dr. Clifford Brimah, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area,Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Belinia Adda Asagpaare II.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tono, Navrongo