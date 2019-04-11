President Cuts Sod For Sefwi Town Roads

President Nana Akufo-Addo (middle)

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of town roads in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Mr. Akufo-Addo is in the newly-created Western North Region for a two-day working visit.

A contract has been signed with M/S Rajar Engineering Works through the Department of Urban Roads for the project.

The project involves the upgrading of some 14.43 kilometres of selected roads in Sefwi Juaboso

The selected town roads are being upgraded at a cost of GH¢ 26,141,329.36 and the project would take 18 months to complete.

It is being funded by the Ghana Road Fund.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sefwi Juaboso