President Declares March 8 As Public Holiday

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, March 8, 2021, as a public holiday.

The president made the announcement through the Ministry of the Interior.

According to information from the Ministry of the Interior, the declaration of Monday 8th March 2021 as a public holiday was due to the fact that 6th March which is Ghana’s Independence Day, falls on a Saturday.

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 6th March, 2021 marks Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.”

“However, in view of the fact that 6th March, 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the President’s Representative at the Interior Ministry, Ambrose Dery said on his behalf in a statement.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke