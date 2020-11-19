President Orders IGP To Provide Amidu Protection

Martin Amidu

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide a-24hour police protection to former Special Prosecutor (SP), Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor Tuesday on allegations of government interference in his work, a claim which has since been denied by the presidency.

In a media interview Thursday, Mr Amidu said his life was under threat.

He claimed attempts to inform National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, proved unsuccessful since he refused to pick his calls but has had cause to tell a former National Security Coordinator to draw Kan Dapaah’s attention.

With this information, the President is directing the IGP to beef up security around Mr Amidu.

Giving out the information in a Facebook post, Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said “the attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office. The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24 hour police protection.”

The President has since encouraged Mr Amidu, to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent