President Tours Oti, Volta

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Chiefs and People of the Volta and Oti regions are receiving the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a three Day tour from Wednesday September 8 to Friday September 10, 2021.

It forms part of the President’s nationwide tour and will see him inspecting ongoing projects, commission completed ones and cutting the sod for new ones. He will also use the opportunity to interact with Traditional leaders, Government Officials and residents in the various districts and communities he will be visiting.

Daily Guide sources say the President arrived in the area on Wednesday. On Thursday, August 9, 2021, he will tour the newly created Oti region. The first point of call will be Addo Nkwanta in the Krachi East Municipality. Here, the President will commission a One District One Factory (1D1F) Cassava and Yam Processing Factory.

He will then have an interview on Kano Fm in the Regional Capital, Dambai. Followed by a meeting with the Paramount Chiefs from Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West and Nkonya districts.

He will also inspect progress of work on the Oti Regional Coordinating Council Office complex in Dambai before moving to the Nkwanta enclave.

There, he will interact with Chiefs from Nkwanta North and South before departing to Kadjebi.

President Akufo-Addo who promised to get the Eastern corridor road fixed before the end of his tenure will inspect the Jasikan to Dodi Pepesu stretch of the Eastern corridor which is nearing completion. From there he will end the day’s tour at Hohoe in the Volta Region. The only constituency that was won by the governing NPP, represented by John Peter Amewu.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the President will start the tour of the Volta Region with an interview on VOV Radio in Hohoe.

Followed by a courtesy call on Chiefs of Gbi and Alavanyo Traditional Areas; both in the Hohoe Municipality. He will inspect the much talked about Hohoe Market and commission the Rural Tech and Solution Centre. The centre is dedicated to building the capacity of young people in the area of ICT and entrepreneurship to create jobs for the youth.

He will then inspect the progress of work on the Hohoe Campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Fodome. Followed by an interaction with the Chiefs of Agumatsa (Wli, Gbledi and Fodome) the tourism hub of the Afadzato South and Hohoe enclave.

The President will depart to North Dayi District, where Edmund Kudjo Attah is the District Chief Executive. Here, he will pay courtesy call on the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and Chief of Anfoega, Togbe Tepre Hodo at his Palace. From there he will commission the District’s lorry park and storm drain that used to pose a lot of danger when it rained.

The entourage will then depart to Ho where the President will commission the phase two of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) permanent campus project. The first phase which was commissioned by President Attah Mills of blessed memory included the School of Basic and Biomedical Sciences and a few bungalows for senior staff and a hostel for a handful of students.

The second phase which is being financed by China with counterpart funding from Ghana comprises a furnished Central Administration Block, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Duty and Equipment Rooms. The project is estimated to cost about $60 million.

