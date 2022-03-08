Presidential Staffer Awarded Promising Female Politician of The Year

Hajia Fathia Aziz receiving her award in Tamale

Hajia Fathia Aziz a presidential staffer has been awarded the Promising Female Politician of the year 2022 by the Northern Excellent Award.

The award is in recognition of her outstanding contributions in the political arena, most especially in the Savelugu Constituency.

Organizers of the Northern Excellent Award acknowledged her indefatigable Women and Youth Empowerment initiatives as well as her remarkable support for humanity.

According to organisers, the presidential staffer is an influencer and a role model to young northern women, and Northern Ghana.

Hajia Fathia Aziz after receiving the award expressed her gratitude to the Northern Excellent Award organizers and dedicated the award to the Almighty Allah, her parents, President Akufo-Addo, and the people of the Savelugu constituency.

She assured the people of Dagbon especially the people of the Savelugu constituency that she would continue to empower, support, and impact the youth in the region because they are the future of the country.

Alhaji Dr. Amin Adam, MP for Karaga Constituency was awarded the Development Oriented Politician of the year, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon Constituency received the Most Outstanding Politician of the year award, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North was awarded Social Change Politician of the year.

Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama, MASLOC CEO, awarded CEO of the year, Abdul Hayi Moomin, GTV received the Media Personality of the year, and other personalities in the region received various awards.

Executive Director of the Northern Excellence Awards, Abdul Latif Alhassan in his welcome address said the development-oriented merit awards scheme seeks to recognize hardworking individuals, brands, and organizations like Entrepreneurs, Corporate Institutions, Politicians, Social, and Humanitarian Organizations amongst others who are excelling in their various field of endeavors.

He called on all corporate organizations working in Northern Ghana to support the Northern Excellence Awards which will promote peace and encourage more individuals and organizations to work towards the development of Northern Ghana to bridge the gap between North and South.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale