Talaat Yarky Shares Irresistible Afro Dancehall Tune ‘Choppa Lifestyle ’

Talaat Yarky

Following his recent performance at S3fa’s shutdown show in Volta Region, afro dancehall artiste Talaat Yarky shares another bop with fans.

Titled ‘Choppa Lifestyle’, the artiste’s future has never been this bright. He smoothly puts fans on edge for his rumored unnamed project. ‘Choppa Lifestyle ’ drops under the umbrella of Southern Africa’s ever-evolving Afro Dancehall sound and is flush with Talaat ’s vocals on a well arranged production. The result is a thumping tune sure to put you through its paces right after the festivities.

As Talaat Yarky stated late last year, his desire to step outside his comfort zone and go strong this year, he is rumoured to have formed a new team to push him to the limit and with yet another release from him now at our disposal it is good to know this intention has not changed. Although this release also leans dancehall, there’s no telling what other genres the artist has in store for fans.

Nevertheless, Talaat Yarky promises nothing but intoxicating vibes, with fans to get an official music video soon. Whiles you wait, stream ‘Choppa Lifestyle ’ by Talaat Yarky here:

https://lnk.to/BALACLAVA