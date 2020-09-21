President’s Bodyguard Gives Back To Community

Jibril Issah, one of the personal bodyguards of President Akufo-Addo has begun the construction of a fence wall of about a mile square for the Asamankese and Asuokaw cemeteries in the Eastern Region.

Jibril, a native of Asamankese, also cut the sod for the construction of a modern library in the Lower West Akim Municipal Assembly.

Jibril Issah who in some months ago donated a hearse to the Zongo community explained that he deemed it prudent to wall the two cemeteries to prevent miscreants and animals from operating there.

“We have to respect the dead. If things are going bad, we need to fix them. We should all help the community. I’m doing this not because I have enough money, but I decided to give back to society to motivate others to also help the poor and the needy. The President has taught us to unite ourselves and desist from discrimination; there shouldn’t be division among us,” he stressed.

According to him, the cemetery would be divided into three (Muslim, Christian and one other) in a bid to have a befitting resting place for the dead. He added that due to rapid development there was the need to secure the place to avoid encroachment.

Masahudu Mohammed, also a native of Asamankese, who is collaborating with Jibril Issah to construct the library, said they expected to complete the project within the next six months at a cost of GH¢150,000.

The Chief of Asamankese Zongo, Strike Balla, commended Jibril Issah for the kind gesture to construct a library and also wall the cemetery.

He said it was an honour to see a native from the Zongo provide such support for the community and had, therefore, called on others to emulate the gesture for the betterment of the Asamankese Zongo.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Asamankese