22 Unemployed Youth Get Tech, Entrepreneurial Training

Some 22 young people in the Volta Region have received training in Web Development and Entrepreneurship to improve their living conditions.

The training which lasted for six weeks transformed the beneficiaries from novices to capable developers who can move a project from the idea stage to its implementation.

This was made possible by The National Web Development Training Programme of the Ghana Technology Lab which is part of the MasterCard Foundation – Young Africa Work’s Pathway to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) Project.

The Project which is being implemented by the Ho Node Hub in the Volta Region is also supported by World Bank Africa and the Ministry of Communication.

Under the tutelage of experts, the trainees were taken through web-based relevant technologies including, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Python and Adobe XD.

They were also introduced to design thinking methodology to direct the skills they acquired at solving problems in their immediate communities while they make a living and even employ others.

The Operations and Programs Manager of Ho Node, Courage Komla Asase explained that the project is primarily geared towards reducing the level of unemployment among the youth.

According to a 2017 report by the Institute of Statistics, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana, only 10 percent of graduates find jobs after the first year of graduation with a larger percentage taking up to ten years to get employed or create jobs. With the increment of admissions into second cycle institutions by over 200% due to Free Secondary Education, there are fears that the graduate unemployment will jump too.

To this end, the training is relevant in providing decent work and economic empowerment, reducing poverty levels, stimulating innovations and building partnerships to reach agreed targets which are also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Asase was excited with the output of the seven females who joined the programme saying “They measured up with their male counterparts so seamlessly.”

At the end of the training, the participants were put into 11 teams of two members each to pitch their ideas to a panel for further support at the maiden Ho Startup Summit that attracted Business people, Faculty of Tertiary Institutions and other stakeholders.

At the end of the pitching marathon, three teams emerged winners. Team Advocate made up of Esther Apo Awine and Hermon Sel Hammah Tettey came first with LADEMY, an online platform to facilitate the learning of French especially for entrepreneurs and students during and post Covid-19 era.

Rasha Gibril and Mawuli Denteh who make up the Agbenoxevi team came second with their project; the Errand Genie application meant to move logistics and run errands.

Team DEP came third. Perfect Elorm Avugla and Dennis Kotoku came up with an application; H&A Konnect that connects landlords to tenants and vice versa with the prospect of migrating into a real estate listing platform.

The winner and the 1st Runner up apart from cash prizes will be enrolling in an Incubation Program for the next 10 weeks while the second runner up and the remaining teams will be enrolled in a two-month internship scheme with the expectation of being employed.

