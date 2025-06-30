Pressure Group Demands Action On LGBTQI+

The Alliance for Truth, Justice, and Accountability Ghana (ATJAG) has expressed concern about a male couple kissing each other at the Independence Square, and demanded action from the President.

In an open letter to the President and others, the pressure group noted “recently, there have been reports and publicly circulated photographs of foreign visitors engaging in inappropriate sexual activities, including kissing, at our revered national monument, the Black Star Square. These actions, carried out in full view and at a symbol of Ghanaian pride, threaten to undermine the moral fabric and cultural values that define our nation.”

In light of these events, the alliance said “we strongly believe that the enactment and immediate enforcement of the

Anti-LGBTQ Bill are essential to protecting our cultural heritage, upholding our moral standards, and safeguarding our national symbols. We therefore urge the sponsors of the bill to promptly forward it to Parliament for legislative approval,” adding, “once passed, we call on your Excellency to sign the bill into law without delay, demonstrating Ghana’s unwavering commitment to its cultural values and moral integrity.”

The alliance also called upon various stakeholders—heads of institutions, the Christian Council of Ghana, the clergy, the media, Muslim missions, chiefs, and all faith-based organisations—to join this crucial effort. Collective action from all sectors of our society, they said, “is vital to ensure that these influences do not negatively impact our children and future generations.”

“We trust that your leadership will act swiftly to ensure that this legislation is expedited and that our societal values are protected,” concluded the alliance in their correspondence signed by Bismark Kofi Boateng, the Convener.