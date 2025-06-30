Bunkpurugu Road Cut Off After Downpour

Jilig-Bunkpurugu road cut off by downpour

The Jilig-Bunkpurugu road in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district, has been cut off due to heavy rainfall.

The downpour has caused severe erosion and extensive damage to parts of the highway, disconnecting Bunkpurugu and its surrounding areas from nearby communities en route to Nakpanduri and the regional capital, Nalerigu.

This disruption has significantly affected traffic and poses serious risks to commuters, particularly motorists and commercial drivers who depend on this route.

Some commuters and drivers have been forced to take alternative routes through Najong 1 and Najong 2 communities, traveling through Gbankoni or Mambabiga to reach other areas.

Passengers and motorists have expressed their frustration, calling on the government for urgent intervention to restore access and prevent potential accidents.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching the affected area, as the road is completely disconnected and hazardous for travel.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu