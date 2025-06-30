75 Galamsey Machines Destroyed On River Ankobra

Some of the Changfan machines

A total of 75 changfan machines used for illegal mining activities on River Ankobra in the Western Region have been dismantled.

The machines were destroyed in an operation by the Western Regional anti-galamsey taskforce last Friday.

Four suspects were also arrested and two excavators retrieved during the operation.

The Ankobra River has lost its pristine state due to the devastating impact of illegal mining activities, also called ‘galamsey’, over the years.

Despite efforts to crack down on the illegal activities, the turbidity of the Ankobra River continues to increase.

The seven-hour patrol on the river by the team revealed that illegal miners were operating with changfan machines, digging into the riverbed, and washing materials directly into the river.

The taskforce observed several diversions and the widening of the river banks.

The patrol team, which was led by Brigadier General Musah Whajah (rtd), comprised personnel from the Western Naval Command and the 2nd Battalion of Infantry.

According to Brigadier General (rtd) Whajah, the team discovered that illegal miners have diverted the Ankobra River’s course, using the altered waterways to facilitate their activities.

“This diversion and the resultant washing of mining materials into the river are primarily the causes of the river’s continued pollution,” he stated.

He continued, “This operation has been quite successful. We are satisfied with the outcome and believe we have identified the root cause of the river’s degradation.”

“We will continue patrolling the upstream until we cover the entire stretch,” he added.

He urged the authorities to enhance logistical support to effectively tackle the issue of illegal mining on the Ankobra River.

“We hope the authorities will meet our expectations soon to allow us to tackle the issue of illegal mining more effectively. For now, we are satisfied with the progress made,” he added.

Brigadier General Musah Whajah, however, recommended that there should be regular patrols on the Ankobra River, probably on weekly basis, to deter the illegal miners.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi