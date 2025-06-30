KMA Honours King Mswati III

The citation being presented to King Mswati III by Ahmed Ibrahim with support from Zuba

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has honoured His Royal Majesty, King Mswati III of Eswatini, for his exemplary leadership style, spanning several decades.

Led by Kumasi Mayor, Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi aka ‘Zuba’, the Assembly presented a touching citation, which highlight the monarch’s commitment to peace, national unity and the preservation of culture.

Part of the citation reads: “In honour of your exemplary leadership and your gracious presence, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly is proud to present this Citation in your Honour as a symbol of our deepest respect and enduring friendship.”

On behalf of the KMA, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, presented the citation to King Mswati III.

The presentation was made to the Eswatini monarch during his four-day working visit to Ghana, at the Assembly’s 9th meeting, which was held at the Rattray Park Dome in Kumasi last Wednesday.

Significantly, part of the citation from the KMA also highlighted King Mswati III’s deep love and passion for participatory leadership and recognition for the grassroots.

“As you observe the working of our local Assembly, we are proud to showcase our democratic practices and grassroots governance, which echo the spirit of participatory leadership and community development that your own Kingdom cherishes.”

According to the citation, the KMA is hoping that the king’s historic visit would pave way for stronger cultural, diplomatic, and developmental ties between the people of Kumasi and Eswatini.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi