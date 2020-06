President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation once again tonight, June 29.

However, tonight’s address unlike previous ones, is not on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana.

Rather, the President is scheduled to address the nation on the voter registration exercise.

His address per information put out by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is set to kick off at 8:00pm.

By Melvin Tarlue