Compilation Of Voter Register Important – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the compilation of a voter register is an important exercise in a democratic dispensation.

According to him, from tomorrow, the Electoral Commission will begin the compilation of a new register for the 2020 Elections.

He says the exercise will be carried out across over 33,300 registration centres.

The compilation of a register is one of the effective task for democracy, he said.

It is vitally important that all eligible voters register, he urged.

By Melvin Tarlue