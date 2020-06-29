Putting 2020 Election On Hold Not Possible – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that under no circumstance will the 2020 elections be put on hold.

Responding to calls for the voter registration exercise to be put on hold due to coronavirus, the President says putting the 2020 elections on hold is not possible.

The constitution of our republic makes no provision to extend the mandate of the president beyond four years term, he said.

He said the pandemic notwithstanding, we have to strengthen Ghanaian democracy.

He says the country must vote on December 7, 2020 n line with the constitutional provisions.

He stated that despite the coronavirus, elections are being held successfully in other arts of the world.

He cited Poland, Mali, Malawi, adding that it is not beyond Ghana to organize a successful election like those nations that have done same in the midst of coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue