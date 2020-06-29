December Election Must Be A Ghanaian Election – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cautioned against the infiltration of foreigners in the voters register for the December 7, 2020 general elections.

According to him, “The election on 7th December must be a Ghanaian election not a West African election.”

The President noted that despite coronavirus in Ghana, efforts must be made to strengthen Ghanaian democracy.

He stated that only eligible Ghanaian voters must register to vote and not foreigners, especially nationals of West African nations.

By Melvin Tarlue