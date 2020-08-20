Princesses, Maidens Hit By Covid -19

A line-up of Black Princesses players

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that seven players of two national women’s team- Black Maidens and Black Princesses have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

It was revealed after a mandatory medical check was conducted to test all players, including the technical and management teams, ahead of their respective qualifiers.

Three players from the national U-17 women’s team (Black Maidens) tested positive, while four players from the national U-20 women’s team (Black Princesses) tested positive for the virus, according to Ghanasoccernet.

They have since been isolated with treatment set to begin.

“It will be shocking to ask the players to go home after identifying some of them have contracted the coronavirus. They are currently receiving treatment,” GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

“Because of the postponement of the game amid the coronavirus pandemic and to recall them, that will not be prudent, they shall continue to be in camp and have frequent tests until a new date is fixed,” he added.

CAF has postponed the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus puts on hold the Black Princesses’ preparations until a new date for the qualifier is announced.