PRINPAG Lauds RTI Bill Passage

THE PRIVATE Newspapers Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has lauded the recent passage of the Right To Information (RTI) Bill into law.

In a statement signed by its Acting President, Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, the association said “we at PRINPAG see this development, the passage of the RTI Bill into law, as a move in the right direction, which we believe, will help strengthen press freedom in the country. It is therefore our hope that, the Law will be implemented in a manner devoid of biases.”

According to the statement, “to us at PRINPAG, this is a very important Law, whose passage will help broaden the frontiers of media freedom, which will also enhance the journalism profession and practice in the country.”

It added that “it is in this regard and to also further that belief that, PRINPAG became a pioneering member of the RTI Coalition, whose first meeting was held at the British Council in Accra in the year 1998.”

It said in order to ensure that, the Law is passed to the benefit of Ghanaians, PRINPAG participated actively in all the subsequent meetings of the Coalition held in various parts of the country, to conscientize Ghanaians on the need to support the passage of the then RTI Bill into Law, in view of the benefits that could be derived from its passage and implementation.

It observed that “PRINPAG congratulates the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the bold decision in ensuring that, the Bill is passed into Law.”

It said “again, PRINPAG congratulates the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, especially its leadership, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Leader of the House and Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, for spearheading and for also spending time to deliberate on the then RTI Bill, sometimes having to sit late into the night, to ensure that, the Bill was fine-tuned and finally passed into Law.”

It added that PRINPAG is of the view that, even though the passage of the RTI Bill into law was long overdue, it is better late than never and we believe that, Ghanaians will be the beneficiaries if its implementation begins any time soon.