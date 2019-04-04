Clubs Chase Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda



The razor sharp form of Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has attracted the attention of many suitors, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS understands.

The goalkeeper’s impressive performance since joining the Nigerian top flight side some three years ago has endeared him to the club’s followers.

And indications are that Dauda’s employers want him to extend his stay due to his brilliance.

But it has emerged from the camp of Enyimba International FC that the shot stopper and his agent are considering other foreign suitors before making final decision, with three months left on his contract.

Since joining Enyimba from South Africa’s Chippa United/ Orlando Pirates in 2016, he has been instrumental in the club’s success story; both domestic and international campaigns.

With his current form and a few months to the Egypt African Cup of Nations final, his inclusion, no doubt, will make the goalkeeping department complete with his vast and rich experience.

The 2008 goalkeeper of the year has congratulated the Black Stars on their qualification for the forthcoming Nations Cup.

“I congratulate the team for qualifying for the championship in Egypt, everybody played his part well, and I must commend the entire team for their respective efforts. We are hoping that this year’s competition will be a turning point, having struggled without success to win it since 1982,” Dauda said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum