Stanbic Unveils AFCON Promo

Heads of various departments pose for the cameras

Stanbic Bank, in partnership with Visa, has launched the Stanbic Visa AFCON customer promo campaign, which is expected to last for three months.

At the launch of the promo which was held at the Stanbic Heights, Airport enclave in Accra recently, Harry Opoku-Agyemang, head of personal markets, disclosed that the campaign primarily seeks, among other things, to reward Stanbic Visa card holders who will subscribe to it.

He also indicated that it is the bank’s corporate social responsibility to reward customers during the festive season of football, knowing that football is in the DNA of every African.

According to him, the promo will also reward customers who use their Visa cards frequently while the highest winners will be put into a special draw in each month’s draw for the ultimate prize of an all-expenses-paid trip to watch live matches during the AFCON 2019.

Mr. Opoku-Agyemang called on Stanbic Visa card holders and other football enthusiasts to take advantage of the promo.

He further indicated that eight people will be sponsored on hospitality draw and the ultimate winners in the final draw will have the opportunity to travel with five children to watch live matches.

Adoma Peprah, country manager for VISA Ghana, indicated that her company is a global brand and official payment channel for AFCON 2019-2021, and expressed their happiness to partner with Stanbic Bank on this mission.

She called on Stanbic customer to take advantage of the offer and the packages involved.

By Solomon Ofori