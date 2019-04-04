Vastie Amoafo- Yeboah…The New Golf Sensation

Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah

Double handicapper (21) Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah has worked her way through the ranks to the country’s female golf elites.

Since she started playing actively in 2016, she has improved tremendously and succeeded in making impact in any single tournament she has featured in.

The slender looking golfer has left tournament venues— Tafo, Celebrity and Achimota— with shoulder high, having won trophies at all the three venues.

On Saturday, she played spiritedly to finish second in the ladies bronze category of the Ladies Captain’s Prize after recording a 69 net score at the Achimota Golf Club.

She extended her stellar performance to emerge top in ladies’ longest drive division.

With a solid backing from her husband, also an avid golfer and businessman, Vastie has risen to the position as one of the female ladies of Christine Furler-led executives of the Achimota Golf Club.

She hit the course for the very first time in 2016, seldomly having walked on the course with the husband for 13 years; she started actively in 2017.

The stylish golfer, who knew little about the sport and playing on a huge handicap of 36, played her very first tourney at the Paa Kwesi Ndoum Resort, Elmina, same year.

She told this writer, “I am proud to say I play on handicap 21 now; and it is such a great feeling seeing the excitement on my kids’ face when they see me bring a trophy home after a tournament.”

Vasitie is looking forward to conquering the domestic front and extending it to the outside world.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum