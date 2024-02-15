PRINPAG Praises Fatimatu Abubakar Nomination As Information Minister, Pledges Support

In a commendable move, the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has extended its congratulations to Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar on her nomination as the new Minister for Information.

The association praises her exceptional leadership, integrity, and understanding of the vital role the media plays in disseminating information.

Having previously served as the deputy Information Minister, Ms. Abubakar has showcased her unwavering commitment to public service.

Her efforts in promoting the welfare of journalists and upholding press freedom have been widely recognized and appreciated.

In a joint statement signed by Jeorge Wilson Kingston, Ag. Executive Secretary, and Andrew Edwin Arthur, President of PRINPAG, the association expresses its shared values and objectives with Ms. Abubakar.

They eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with her office to further advance journalists’ interests and safeguard the media’s crucial role in Ghanaian society.

PRINPAG is dedicated to supporting publishers, journalists, and writers, and believes that their partnership with Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar will create an enabling environment for the media to thrive.

Together, they will strive to provide journalists with necessary support, resources, and protections to effectively inform the public and ensure accountability.

The organization remains steadfast in its mission to promote ethical journalism, defend press freedom, and advocate for the interests of media professionals in Ghana. With Minister Abubakar’s leadership, PRINPAG is confident that these collective efforts will lead to a stronger and more vibrant media landscape that serves the best interests of the Ghanaian people.

In addition to the congratulations, PRINPAG also takes this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the services and support provided by the immediate past Information Minister, Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. As he embarks on his new role in the Works and Housing Ministry, the organization wishes him the best in his endeavors.

By Vincent Kubi