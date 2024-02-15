Twellium Ghana Opens Kumasi New Production Line

To further enhance its production capacity, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a leading manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages, biscuits, and confectionery in Ghana, has commissioned an 80,000 bottles per hour (BPH) production line in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with cutting-edge machinery from industry giants such as Sidel, Krones, and Tetra Park, ensures the highest production efficiency standards and product quality.

In addition to its beverage manufacturing facilities, Twellium operates the largest biscuit and confectionery company in Ghana. Its McBerry® brand, launched in 2019, offers innovative biscuits and confectionery products made from the finest natural ingredients. With 11 production lines featuring advanced machinery from renowned companies like GEA, Tonelli, and Imaforni, McBerry guarantees uniform quality and the highest level of indulgence for consumers.

All Twellium facilities are registered and compliant with legal requirements, and its products are FDA-approved and authorized by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA). Furthermore, the company has earned prestigious certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, HACCP Certification, and Halal Certification, affirming its commitment to quality at national and international levels.

Beyond manufacturing excellence, Twellium Industrial Company Limited is dedicated to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. With a workforce of over 6,000 employees, the company contributes to job creation and the development of local talent. Twellium also actively engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives and has received numerous awards for its efforts in sponsoring events and implementing environmentally friendly practices.

The company has reached an impressive milestone of 10 years of solid growth. Since its establishment in 2013 by Mr. Hussein Kesserwani and Mr. Hassan Kesserwani, the company has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the beverage manufacturing industry.

Twellium Ghana has experienced remarkable growth driven by its unwavering commitment to quality, technology, and customer satisfaction. The company has introduced a wide range of premium brands that have been highly sought-after and well accepted by consumers. These brands include Rush Energy Drink, Verna Mineral Water, Slemfit Water, Bigoo range of carbonated soft drinks, and many others that cater to the diverse demands and preferences of consumers across different sectors.

As Twellium celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it prides itself as the best in the manufacturing of mineral water, biscuits, confectionery, and non-alcoholic beverages in Ghana and West Africa. The company’s ultramodern production facilities with the fastest production speeds in the region underscore its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Twellium will continue to strive for innovation and excellence, setting new standards in the industry and ensuring customer satisfaction remains a top priority.

By Vincent Kubi