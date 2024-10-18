Prioritise Patient Care – Bishop Angkyier

Most Rev. Peter Paul Yelezuome Angkyier and other dignitaries at the event

The Catholic Bishop for Damongo and Episcopal Chairman for Health, Most Rev. Peter Paul Yelezuome Angkyier has called on Catholic health workers not to lose sight of the fundamental needs of ordinary patients who visit their facilities seeking healthcare.

Bishop Angkyier maintained that while health workers focused on maintaining modern healthcare standards, their facilities should become places of hope for those who are sick and in pain.

“The outpatient departments should feel like welcoming homes where visitors are greeted with smiles and warmth, emergency rooms, and vital signs area should offer a gentle touch and radiating companion.

“Consulting rooms should be spaces of reassurance and clear communication, and wards should provide peace and rest,” he said.

The Episcopal Chairman made the call at the 19th National Conference of the Catholic Health Service Trust in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital.

Themed, “Positioning the Catholic Health Service Trust in an Advancing Technological Era II,” the conference was attended by over 200 healthcare professionals from the various Catholic health facilities across the country.

Bishop Angkyier further called for inclusion of faith-based institutions in Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) network of practice policy as the institutions serve as integral components of local healthcare delivery systems, where many facilities serve as district hospitals across the country.

“Without proper inclusion of faith-based institutions, the policies are unlikely to achieve its full potential, especially due to the crucial link to patient referrals,” he said.

National Director of the Catholic Health Service Trust, George A. Adjei Esq, stated that the Trust has embarked on transformation agenda with focus on standardisation and quality since the Trust was inaugurated last year to strengthen systems through the use of policy and procedure manuals, deploying safe care and continuous utilisation of quality methodologies to drive system-wide improvement of facilities.

The Catholic Health Service Trust currently operates 51 hospitals, 96 clinics and polyclinics, 11 health training institutions, 2 diocesan health pharmacies, 5 specialised facilities, Catholic Medicines Centre and Pooled Procurement Programme across the country.

By Daniel K. Orlando, Ho