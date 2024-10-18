Boy, 17, Commits Suicide

A 17-year-old student of an Islamic Junior High School at Aboso, in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region has committed suicide.

The lifeless body of the deceased, Godfred Nyame, was found hanging on a sponge which was tied to the holder of a ceiling fan in an uncompleted church building in the area.

The deceased was found in a school uniform by some church members who went into the building early yesterday morning for their usual morning devotion and prayer meeting.

They raised an alarm and later reported the case to the police.

Initial reports alleged that the 17-year-old boy had impregnated a 15-year-old girl and that was why he killed himself.

However, a written note purported to have been left behind by the deceased read that he was wrongly accused and that was why he endede his life.

The deceased indicated in the supposed note written in the Fante language that his mother threatened to report him to his teachers for stealing her GH¢200 which he claimed, he did not take.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue as the family members are yet to recover from his death.

Speaking to journalists, the grandfather of the deceased, Isaac Bennett, said he does not believe that his grandson can take his own life.

He said, Godfred was a shy and calm person and was admired by many people in the area “And so I still cannot believe that my grandson can kill himself”.

Mr. Bennett said the note purported to have been written by the deceased has been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Meanwhile, residents in the mining town of Aboso are in a state of shock after news reached them that Godred Nyame, described by many as very calm and respectful, has committed suicide.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi