Mamprugu Youth Hail Appeals Court Ruling Over ‘Illegal’ Arrest Warrant For Bawku Chief

The Mamprugu Youth Association (MAYA) has expressed profound satisfaction with the Appeals Court’s decision to strike out an arrest warrant against Bawku Naaba Naa Sheriga Alhaji Seidu Abagre, bringing an end to two years of unwarranted harassment and humiliation.

Background of the Controversy

The arrest warrant, issued on February 20, 2023, was widely condemned as an attempt to undermine the dignity of the revered leader.

The Military’s subsequent “Rambo-style” storming of Nalerigu to effect the warrant further exacerbated tensions, sparking widespread outrage.

Unanimous Appeals Court Verdict

In a landmark ruling, the Appeals Court sitting in Kumasi declared the warrant “having no legal basis.”

This unanimous verdict vindicates Naa Sheriga and his family, who endured unwarranted harassment and humiliation for two years.

MAYA’s Reaction: Commendation and Relief

The association commended Tidugma Nayiri Naa Boahagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga and his son Bawku Naa Sheriga Alhaji Seidu Abagre for their resilience in the face of adversity.

MAYA praised the peaceful and law-abiding nature of the Mamprusi people, emphasizing their commitment to seeking justice through legal channels.

Call to Action: Respect for the Rule of Law

MAYA urged the government and security agencies to respect the Appeals Court’s decision and refrain from further interference.

The association encouraged any aggrieved parties to seek legal redress through appropriate channels, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Previous Tensions in Bawku

The Bawku area has experienced tensions in recent years, with some attributing the unrest to political and ethnic divisions.

However, MAYA’s commitment to peace and moderation has helped maintain stability.

-BY Daniel Bampoe