AfroStepz Wins Praise Dance Battle 2024

AfroStepz Dance Academy receiving their prize

The Praise Dance Concert of the 10th Ghana Dance Festival has been staged featuring the best of praise dance ministers in a dance battle for the number one spot.

In a keenly contested grand finale at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Atomic, AfroStepz Dance Academy emerged winners ahead of Dance 360, Flames Dance Company, CDS, Shepherds, KTwins Gh, and Pawers Nation.

The three-round competition captivated the audience from start to finish, with dancers giving off their best in each round.

At the end of the contest, MC of the event, Psalm One, announced AfroStepz as 1st place winners, taking home a GH¢4,000 cash prize, while Dance 360 who came second won GH¢2,000.

According to CEO of the Ghana Dance Festival, Robert Klah, “Dance means different things to different people and we are happy to use our platform to allow for the different expressions in the gospel fraternity – praises and dance ministrations.”

The event also witnessed a discussion on how the dancers and urban gospel singers can work together. In the panel discussion moderated by Robert Klah, several issues on promotion were discussed.

Urban gospel artistes Scott Evans, Kobby Salm, and Kingz Kid represented the interest of the urban gospel musicians.

The session closed with an appreciation of dancers and musicians with a clear understanding of working together, to achieve kingdom objectives.

The Praise Dance Concert of the 10th Ghana Dance Festival was organised in collaboration with DanceSport Ghana, Dancers & DanceSport Association of Ghana (DDASPAG), and powered by Dancetera.