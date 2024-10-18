HoodTalk Music Festival Honours Kuber Group

Jai Gulabrai presenting the certificate of appreciation to Raj Karla

The organisers of HoodTalk Music Festival, DreamChild Foundation, have presented a certificate of appreciation to Raj Karla, CEO of Kuber Group Africa (KGA) for supporting the music festival.

Jai Gulabrai, a DreamChild Foundation goodwill ambassador, presented to Raj Karla a certificate of appreciation for supporting the music festival and other activities of the foundation.

During the presentation ceremony, Jai Gulabrai said the HoodTalk Music Festival is a project initiated by the DreamChild Foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss topical issues about their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

The music festival, which has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, was organised to raise funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana.

The festival is also meant to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child and also help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.