Abeiku Santana Shines @ Swahili Tourism Expo

Abeiku Santana

Celebrated radio and television personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, and top tourism professionals selected from 50 countries graced the 8th Swahili International Tourism Expo (SITE) in Tanzania.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Tourism through the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), was on the theme “Explore Tanzania for a Lifetime Investment and Seamless Tourism Experience.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the expo, Abeiku Santana, CEO of Kaya Tours, emphasised the importance of exploring the diversity of tourism in different African nations and experiencing new cultures.

Abeiku Santana, who was honoured as one of the continent’s leading tourism figures, expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his impact in the tourism industry not only in Ghana but across the continent.

“It was an honour for me to be invited to this expo, which has unravelled to me the cultural heritage of Tanzania and how tourism is contributing to their economic growth.

“It is another learning curve for me as tourism professional as I look to contribute my quota to the growth of tourism not only in Ghana but across the continent,” said Abeiku Santana.

President of Zanzibar, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who launched the 8th edition of the expo, lauded the participation of key tourism stakeholders, stressing the vast opportunities the expo would create.

“The participation of key stakeholders in the tourism sector from inside and outside the country will help promote our tourism internationally while also opening up business opportunities between our business owners and their counterparts in the tourism sector.

“I also congratulate you for organising the Investment Forum, which runs alongside SITE. This platform will attract investors to our tourism attractions and other important areas of the tourism sector,” President Mwinyi said.

After the expo, Abeiku Santana led a delegation of tourism professionals to pay a courtesy call on former French Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Anne Sophie Avé at her residence in Dar es Salam, Tanzania. GNA