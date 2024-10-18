We Are Frustrated… Kudus Admits

Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars talisman, Mohammed Kudus, has indicated that the team is disappointed and frustrated with the results from the two matches against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana in the October international break drew goalless with Sudan at home and lost the reverse fixture 2-0.

The result has left many Ghanaians unhappy, with several people lashing out at the players over a lack of commitment to the national team.

In a letter apologising to Ghanaians on behalf of the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus said players are disappointed and frustrated with the results as well.

“Despite our utmost effort and dedication, the results did not reflect our aspirations or the pride we have in representing our beloved nation. We understand the disappointment and frustration this has caused, and we share those feelings,” Mohammed Kudus said.

The Black Stars stand-in captain continued, “We want to assure Ghanaians that we are committed to learning from our mistakes, regrouping, and working tirelessly to restore the Black Stars to our former glory. We value the unwavering support and loyalty you’ve shown us, and we’re determined to make you proud once again.”

In the apology letter, Mohammed Kudus urged fans to stand by the Black Stars in the challenging period.

“We urge all fans to stand by us during this challenging period. Your encouragement and faith in us will fuel our determination to succeed. We will not give up,” Kudus said.

Ghanasoccernet