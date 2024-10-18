Ronaldinho, Barca Legends Coming To Ghana For Peace Match

Ronaldinho

Ghana is scheduled to host a football match to help build peace before, during and after the December 7 general election.

Dubbed ‘PeaceGoals2024’, the event is being organised by the Organisation for African Development (OAD).

It will feature legends of Barcelona FC including former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho Gaúcho and former Black Stars legends such as Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Tony Yeboah and others.

Other African football stars including former Togolese international, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayo have also pledged their participation in staunch support of Ghana’s peace.

Founder of the Organisation for African Development (OAD) and lead organiser of the ‘PeaceGoals 2024’, Bonaventure Aguissi, who made the disclosure during a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House Wednesday evening, said the event will take place in Accra on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

This was when he led a delegation to inform the President about the event and formally invite him to participate.

In attendance were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms. Kathleen Addy.

Mr. Bonaventure Aguissi noted that elections on the African continent have been characterised by tensions and sometimes unnecessary violence, which has undermined the peace and stability of some countries.

“In Africa, each time we have elections, there is tension and what do we do to make sure that we can minimise the tension? I have great links in football across the world so I spoke to my partners in Barcelona FC and they agreed to support us in bringing the Barcelona legends, including Ronaldinho to Ghana, to play a peace match and feature all presidential candidates,” was how he put it.

President Akufo-Addo welcomed the ‘PeaceGoals2024’ initiative, noting that the concept of using football to achieve peace ahead of elections is one that his administration is ready to fully embrace.

He also stressed the importance of securing the participation of all 13 presidential candidates at the ‘PeaceGoals2024’ event.

The President promised to attend the event and offer his support to the initiative.

Even though a strong Real Madrid supporter, President Akufo-Addo said he will be delighted to meet the former Barcelona super star, Ronaldinho Gaúcho in person during the event.

The OAD ‘PeaceGoals 2024’ is an initiative to promote peaceful elections, as well as unity and cooperation among Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary candidates, and all Ghanaians.

Leveraging football’s universal appeal, the event features former Barcelona stars led by Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, Ghanaian football legends, and Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The event will also be graced by VIP guests including religious and traditional leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and the international community, executives of the Barcelona Football Club, thought leaders and other global business icons.

The highlight of OAD ‘PeaceGoals2024’ is a Peace Convocation followed by the Legends Football Match scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1pm, ancillary events include an Akwaaba Cocktail and Press Briefing, a Gala Dinner, and a Night with the Stars.

It is powered by the Organisation for African Development, in partnership with World GI Events LLC, and in collaboration with FC Barcelona, National Peace Council, National Commission for Civic Education, Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, and Ghana’s retired football stars.

Event partners include Carbon AV, Stratcore, and the BAC Group.

The initiative is chaired by the esteemed Sir Sam Jonah and a percentage of proceeds will be donated to charitable endeavours.

The primary objective of OAD ‘PeaceGoals2024’ is to foster peace and camaraderie among presidential candidates and to set a positive example for the voting public.

Through this initiative, the OAD aims to demonstrate the possibility and value of peaceful co-existence among individuals with diverse political views, encourage a peaceful electoral process by setting a tone of unity and collaboration and to use football, culture, and music as tools to promote peace and social cohesion.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent