ECG Declares War On Illegal Connections

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced a massive crackdown on unauthorized electricity connections, affecting thousands of customers nationwide.

In a bid to reduce commercial losses, the company will disconnect all unauthorized services and remove fake meters.

According to ECG, the disconnection exercise is part of a system auditing process aimed at eliminating illegal connections and streamlining the power supply system.

Customers with unauthorized connections will have their supply cut off until they apply for new service at ECG’s district offices.

ECG officials warned that customers who have paid middlemen, popularly known as “goro boys,” for illegal connections will not be spared.

The company emphasized that customers should only apply for service at authorized district offices to avoid fraud.

The disconnection exercise is expected to affect thousands of households and businesses across the country.

ECG assured customers that supply will be regularized once they apply for new service at the district offices.

The move is seen as a bold step by ECG to address the long-standing issue of unauthorized connections, which have resulted in significant revenue losses for the company.

Background

ECG has struggled with commercial losses due to unauthorized connections and meter tampering. The company estimates that millions of cedis are lost annually to these illegal activities.

In recent years, ECG has implemented various measures to curb the menace, including the installation of smart meters and increased surveillance.

However, the problem persists, prompting the company to take more drastic measures.

The disconnection exercise is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with ECG officials conducting door-to-door inspections to identify and disconnect unauthorized connections.

Customers are advised to take advantage of the opportunity to regularize their connections and avoid any disruptions to their power supply.

