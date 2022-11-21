Prison Break: 5 Awutu Bereku Police District Escapees Re-arrested

Five suspects who managed to escape from the Awutu Bereku District Police Command in the Central Region have been re-arrested.

The escapees made up of three Nigerians and two Ghanaians, attempted to escape from police custody after they were arrested for various offences ranging from stealing mobile phones, and air-conditioners among others.

Information gathered by DGN online indicates that the suspects attempted to break the cell where they were being held on Monday November 21, 2022 at about 1am with a chisel and a hammer in attempt to avoid court this week.

The suspects were said to have broke the iron bars of the cells but officers on duty got hint and quickly thwarted their move upon hearing unusual noise emanating from the cells.

Police quickly rounded them up and transferred them to another police station for safe keeping.

By Vincent Kubi