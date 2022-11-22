Akufo-Addo Eulogizes His ‘Good Friend’ Kwesi Botchwey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogizes former Finance Minister, Professor Kwesi Botchwey describing him as exceptional public servant.

He further extended his condolences to Dr Botchwey’s family and to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dan Abodakpi, has described as remarkable the contributions of the former Finance Minister, who passed on to glory on Saturday.

According to him, the former Finance Minister will always be remembered as the Minister who changed the country’s economic fortunes.

Professor Kwesi Botchwey died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Prof. Botchwey served in the Rawlings government under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime from 1982 to 1991 and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) civilian regime as the Secretary for Finance and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 1992 to 1995, making him the longest-serving finance minister.

Commenting after hearing the death of the former statesman, President Akufo-Addo posted his tribute on Facebook on Monday, November 21 describing Prof. Botchway as his good friend. Dr. Kwesi Botchway who was his contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon who discharged his duties thoughtfully and with dignity, and became Ghana’s longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

He said “The thoughts and sympathies of my wife, Rebecca, the First Lady, and I are with his partner, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the National Democratic Congress, of which he was a prominent and much respected member. Ghana has lost a fine gentleman and exceptional public servant.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!”

