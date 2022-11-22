Chief, two others killed over land dispute

Calm has returned to Borae Ahenfie in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region after chaos broke out following the alleged murder of the Chief of the area and two others.

The Chief of Borea Ahenfie, a farming community, Nana Kwame Mebo II and two others, including his relative were alleged to have been assassinated following a renewed land dispute between Borae Ahenfia and Bakando, an andjoining community.

The body of Nana Mebo II who doubles as the Nifahene for the Chonkey Traditional Area, was found on his farm over the weekend after clashes. A joint Military and Police team deployed to the area together with some community volunteers found the body.

The alleged attack on the Chief is believed to have occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A witness who escaped the attack told the media that the chief organized communal labour and mobilised some of his community members to help him raise yam mounds. While on the farm working, they were attacked by some gun men who had covered their faces.

Although investigations are to be concluded, residents are blaming the Bakando residents who are Konkonbas for the attack. The eyewitness indicated that the assailants laid ambush and overpowered them that Saturday morning.

The attack on the Chief was followed by some communal attacks including the burning of houses in the area. Residents in the two communities are currently living in fear as there have been a mass exodus from the area for fear of reprisal attacks.

Bakando community for instance is like a ghost town as only livestock and some old people were still there.

The Police and Military presence is still in the area to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Krachi Municipal Hospital morgue, pending autopsy.

The DCE for Krachi Nchumuru, Akwasi Nkrumah Ogyile who visited the area assured that the Assembly and the security will continue to protect them. He noted that thorough investigation will be held to ensure culprits of all wrong doing are dealt with.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)