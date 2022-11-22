Popular Kumawood Actor Loses Wife & Unborn Baby

Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolagae has lost his pregnant wife in a tragic childbirth incident.

Madam Millicent, unfortunately, lost her life and that of her unborn baby during childbirth.

The sad incident was confirmed by colleague actor Oteele who reportedly said other Kumawood stars have been visiting Komfo Kolegae’s family since the incident.

Komfo Kolegae also confirmed the incident in an Instagram post on Monday.

He shared a post with an inscription that reads, “Black Saturday.” “It is well,” he also wrote under the post with a crying emoji.

Earlier reports say the family has slated December 17, 2022, for her funeral.