Black Sherif Thrills Fans In London

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif over the weekend thrilled UK music fans as part of his performance in London on Friday.

It is Black Sherif’s first-ever performance in the UK of his latest album ‘The Villian I Never Was’.

He performed most of the songs on the album to the excitement of a packed auditorium of audiences at Koko where the sold-out concert took place.

The icing on the cake was when the 2021 VGMA New Artist of the Year introduced the three-time Grammy awards nominee for the World Album Category, Burna Boy who performed his Second Sermon remix with Black Sherif.

Black as he is also called, is currently one of the top reigning artistes.

He has been making a lot of headlines with his album and style.

In December 2022 he is also expected to host a similar live show in Ghana to thrill his Ghanaian fans. But before that, he had to thrill his UK fans.