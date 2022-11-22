NPP Inaugurates National Council Committee Tuesday

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, inaugurate the Standing and Ad hoc Committees of the National Council of the Party.

The inauguration will come off at the NPP Headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

A statement released by the party and signed by William Yamoah, Director, Finance & Administration of NPP has said.

The Committees to be inaugurated are:

1. FINANCE COMMITTEE

2. CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL COMMITTEE

3. ORGANIZATION

COMMITTEE

4. RESEARCH COMMITTEE

5. DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

6. COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE

7. WELFARE COMMITTEE

By Vincent Kubi