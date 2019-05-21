Prisoners Beg For Mattresses

A group photograph of Members of the Calvary Methodist Church after the presentation

THE AMANFROM Camp Prisons in the Ashanti Region is in dire need of mattresses for inmates.

The facility lacks basic materials such as mattresses and the situation is adversely affecting the comfort of the prisoners.

This came to light when the Calvary Methodist Church at Amankom in Kumasi made a presentation to the prisons. ASP Joseph Akins, an official of the Amanfrom Camp Prisons, said lack of mattresses is their major bane.

He added that the penitentiary also lacks basic drugs, which would serve as first aid for inmates who suddenly fall sick. ASP Akins said government is doing its best to cater for the prisoners but the public should also offer a helping hand.

The Calvary Methodist Church at Amakom is marking its 70 years anniversary and members decided to support the prisoners. They presented a variety of food items, soaps, toiletries and other materials to improve the lives of the prisoners.

Very Rev. Janet Osei Kufuor, the Amakom Circuit Coordinator, said God says it’s a blessing to give than to receive. She said as part of the 70 years anniversary of the church, they decided to support the prisoners so they can live better.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi