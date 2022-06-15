Privileges Committee Chases Adwoa Safo With Summons

The Previleges Committee of Parliament has resolved to publish summons inviting the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya in Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo to appear before the committee on July 6, 2022 in all relevant media.

According to Parliament, all efforts to reach the lawmaker cum Gender and Social Protection Minister was unsuccessful.

The summons form part of the committee’s work referred to it by the Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin pursuant to Article 97 (1) (c) of the Constitution and Order 15 and 16 of Standing Orders of Parliament for consideration and report back to the House on the absence of a member for more thsn 15 sittings without permission in writing of the Speaker.

“The Committee has employed all available means both official and unofficial to serve the Member with an invitation letter including sending invitation letter to her office and pigeonhole in Parliament, the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection where she superintended as Sector Minister, her official email addresses, known social media handles and through her Personal Assistant,” portion of a statement released and signed by Kate Addo, Director, Public Affairs of Parliament on June 14, reads.

The decision follows the failure of Adwoa Safo to appear before the committee on, Tuesday, June 14, to explain what might have accounted for her 15 days continuous absence from Parliamentary sittings without permission, as spelt out by Ghana’s constitution.

The invitation was extended to Ms Safo by the committee and two others, but she failed to honour it on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The two other MPs who were referred to the committee by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin for the same long absence; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central and Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, are expected to appear before the committee today, Wednesday, June 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Committee is ready to go ahead to prepare its report and present it to the plenary for consideration if Adwoa Safo failed to appear before the committee once again.

By Vincent Kubi