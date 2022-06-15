2 Police Officers Promoted For Arresting Wee Cop

The Ghana Police Administration has promoted two of its Officers for arresting One of their own who was in possession of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The officers namely; Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and CpL Felix Diameh were promoted for their role in effecting the arrest of G/Sgt Lotus Agbeko, a Police officer stationed at the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra.

A statement released by the Police also commended the officers for their patriotism, vigilance, and dedication to duty.

The driver who gave out his car to be used to pursue the suspect received his share of commendations.

The suspected officer Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, currently on guard at the Police Hospital receiving treatment was arrested for possessing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 14.

The officer, who is stationed at the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra, refused to stop at a Police barrier at Have in the Volta Region, when he was signaled by officers on duty.

As a result, the officers on duty, Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and Felix Diameh pursued the suspect who unfortunately got involved in an accident at the Kpeve Mountain.

The Police managed to retrieve 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp from his car.

“The exhibits have been retained and investigation continues,” a statement from the Police said.

He got injured on his left hand and was rushed to the Police Hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the Police in the statement added that Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko will be put before the court as soon as he is discharged.

– BY Daniel Bampoe