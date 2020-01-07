Prof. Baiden, Felicity Retain GCB Golf Titles

Prof. Baiden and Felicity Okyei Gyeabour displaying their trophies

Head of Operations at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi (RGCK), Prof. B.K Baiden, and Mrs. Felicity Okyei Gyeabour successfully defended their trophies for 2019 in the men and ladies’ categories.

At the end of year event of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, the pair were once again crowned at the awards dinner held at the club house.

In the men’s category, Prof. Baiden accumulated 108 points from 19 handicap, qualifying competitions to narrowly push Daniel Ntim to second position, who had 107 points from 16 competitions.

Edward Prempeh, winner of the 2019 Latex Foam Monthly Medal League, came 3rd with 85 points from 14 competitions.

All winners were given commensurate amounts of RGCK cash vouchers usable at the club for course user fee and products at the bar. Mrs. Okyei accumulated 236 pts from 18 competitions to win the ladies’ section for the second successive time.

She was followed by Christabel Oppong, who had a total of 116 points from nine competitions. Juddy Gyimah Bota took the third and final position for the ladies with 111 pts from 11 competitions. Winners present were similarly given RGCK cash vouchers for use at the bar and for golf. Explaining the league system, which is in the second year of sponsorship from GCB Bank, Mark Asiamah, the RGCK competition secretary, indicated that points were awarded to golfers in all handicap qualifying events (a total of 24) who finished within the first 12 positions.

The golfer with the highest accumulated points was crowned as winner. He further stated that a number of games such as greensome, foursome, partners and similar handicap non-qualifying events were excluded in the computation. In the main event of the day, MC Classic 2019, Charles Agyei Boateng of Sinapi Aba, returned an impressive score of 66 net to win the 2019 Captain’s Prize.

He also returned 42 points in the stableford computation to emerge the winner of the President Putter competition for 2019.

Constance Awuni emerged the winner of the 2019 Lady Captain’s Prize after returning a net score of 71. Martin Poku, a former captain of the club, won the seniors’ event after grueling and hotly contested round of 18 holes. In the opening remarks at the awards ceremony, Mr. Kwasi Attah-Antwi, chairman of the management committee of the club, recounted some of the successes chalked up by the current administration and thanked all who patronised the club for their immense support and contribution to the development of the club.

Prof. Baiden thanked GCB Bank for their continued sponsorship of the league. He was hopeful that the mileage and popularity gained by the bank through the sponsorship will encourage them to continue.

Prof. Baiden used the occasion to encourage golfers to do more business with GCB Bank so that they will see the direct benefit of their sponsorship.

From The Sports Desk