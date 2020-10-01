Prof. Benneh Murder: Cleaner ‘Confesses’

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh

An employee of the late senior law lecturer of the University of Ghana, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has allegedly confessed to his involvement in his murder.

James Nana Womba who was a cleaner to the late Prof. Benneh is said to have confessed to the police that he was involved in his murder together with one Opambuor Agya Badu Nkansah, a resident of Ashaiman and some two others who are currently on the run.

The alleged confession of Womba led to the arrest of Nkasash who was hauled before a Kansehie Magistrate Court yesterday.

A total of five persons have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of Prof. Benneh who was found in a pool of blood on a corridor leading to his bedroom in his house at Adjiringanor in Accra.

Meanwhile, three out of the four who were initially put before the court and were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder have been discharged by the court.

This was after the prosecution led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo told the court that their investigations did not incriminate the three in the murder of the late senior lecturer.

The three— Isaac Botchwey, 41, houseboy; Christian Pobee, 32, cleaner, and Adams Mensah Mansur, 52, a gardener were subsequently discharged by the court presided over by Eleanor Barnes-Botchway, a Circuit Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities as a magistrate.

James Womba and Opambuot Nkansah are facing two counts of conspiracy and murder.

The brief fact of the case presented by Inspector Teye-Okuffo indicated that the late Prof. Benneh was found dead in his house on September 12, 2020.

He told the court that the police found the victim lying in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied together on a corridor leading to his bedroom.

The court heard that the deceased had marks of assault on his body with a rag stuck in his mouth.

Inspector Teye-Okuffo also told the court that the body of the deceased was in a state of decay when it was found and it had since been deposited at the Police Hospital for autopsy.

He said a study of the body revealed that Prof. Benneh died of asphyxiation, strangulation and suspected homicide.

He pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons in police custody to aid the police in investigation and judge granted the request.

Meanwhile, a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of two other suspects who are on the run.

By Gibril Abdul Razak