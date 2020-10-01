South Africa Reopens Airports

Cyc

South Africa has reopened its airports to international tourists from low-risk coronavirus countries.

The airports reopened on October 1, 2020 and international travelers are required to show a recent negative covid-19 test upon entry.

Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are the only cities opening their airports to international flights.

South Africa closed its borders on March 27, 2020 and has been one of the hardest hit countries by Covid-19, recording the 8th highest amount of total cases in the world.

However, South Africa recently flattened its covid-19 curve after strict country-wide lockdowns and is now reporting lowest new case numbers since May.

South Africa records around 17 million tourists visits per year, and reopening borders for both inbound and outbound tourism has been a major priority.

By Melvin Tarlue