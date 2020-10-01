Bayern Munich Lift German Super Cup

Bayern Munich have defeated Borussia Dortmund to lift the German Super Cup.

The Wednesday night victory marks the fifth silverware for Hansi Flick’s team.

Bayern Munich won the Champions League title last season, the German league, the UEFA Super Cup.

At the Allianz Arena, C. Tolisso gave Bayern the lead in the 18′ minute, with Muller who has become the decorated footballer in German history, doubling the score in the 32nd minute.

Dortmund pulled one goal back in the 39th minute as J. Brandt scored.

The match went into the break on a 2-1 score in favor of Bayern Munich.

About 10 minutes after the break, E.B. Haland scored for Dortmund, levelling the score.

But a late goal from J. Kimmich in the 82nd minute was sufficient for the German and European Champions to lift the Super Cup once again.

By Melvin Tarlue