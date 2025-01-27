Prof. Davies Appointed GES Director General

Professor Ernest Kofi Davies, the head of the College of Education Studies at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has been appointed the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This announcement was made by GES via a Facebook post on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Mr. Davies is a member of the Ghana Mathematics Association. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Mathematics Education from Monash University in Australia.

His academic career also includes serving as a Carnegie African Diaspora fellow an esteemed award recognizing scholars who contribute significantly to education and research.

He was also the Vice President of the Ghana Education Research Association (GERA-Ghana) a professional body focused on improving educational practices through a research approach.

Prof. Davies is expected to introduce his visions and strategies to enhance the educational landscape of the country.

By Florence Asamoah Adom