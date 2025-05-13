Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume Appointed GCPS Board Chair

Prof Enyonam Yao Kwawukume

President John Dramani Mahama has named Obstetrician and Academician, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS).

The appointment, which was announced during the inauguration of newly constituted boards of several key health institutions, including the GCPS, Teaching Hospitals, and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), places one of Ghana’s most respected medical figures at the helm of the nation’s premier institution for postgraduate medical education.

Prof. Kwawukume, a veteran in Ghana’s health sector with a distinguished international profile, brings to the role decades of experience in clinical practice, medical education, and healthcare leadership. He is the Founder and Vice Chancellor of Family Health University and also the Founder of Family Health Hospital, and held the prestigious K.K. Bensti-Enchill Chair at the University of Ghana’s College of Health Sciences.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Kwawukume acknowledged the serious challenges confronting the country’s healthcare system, stressing the need for urgent, coordinated efforts.

“There is evidence that many hospitals across the country face significant challenges,” he said. “As Board Chairman, I am committed, along with my colleagues, to tackling these issues head-on. Having worked with many of these institutions, I am confident in our ability to foster a strong, collaborative approach.”

He expressed optimism about the sector’s prospects, pointing to the wealth of experienced professionals within Ghana’s healthcare system.

“What gives me hope is the presence of familiar faces—people I have worked with over the years,” he said. “This creates a foundation for improved collaboration and open dialogue, which will ultimately ease the burden on the Ministry of Health and its leadership.”

Prof. Kwawukume emphasised the urgency of action over rhetoric: “There are times when what we need is not more talk, but action —and now is one of those times.”

By Samuel Boadi