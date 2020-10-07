Prof. Frimpong Boateng Donates Pick-up, Motorbikes To Wa East NPP

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, has donated logistics towards the parliamentary and presidential campaigns of the ruling NPP in the Wa East Constituency of the Upper West Region.

The logistics include two motorbikes and a Nissan pick-up vehicle.

He has also donated over 1,000 NPP branded t-shirts to the Constituency ahead of the December 7, general elections.

In a brief remark before presenting the items at the NPP headquarters in Accra, Prof. Boateng indicated that the donation was his widow’s might aimed at ensuring that the NPP party won the 2020 general election.

He said the NPP will win the elections massively, jabbing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a party that has lost focus.

He said the NDC has been divided into two folds, one for former President Jerry John Rawlings and the second for former presidents Mahama and Mills.

He said the Mills/Mahama camp has lost sight of the core values of the NDC which include probity and accountability while the Rawlings’ camp was tightly holding on to such values which once made the NDC a powerful political grouping.

He stated that former President Mahama who is seeking a comeback will lose the December 7 polls miserably and his supporters will eventually blame him for weakening the NDC.

Outgoing MP for Wa East, Bayon Godfrey Tangu, who received the donations on behalf of the Constituency, thanked the Minister for his kind gesture.

He stated that party officials in the rural areas were often constraint by the unavailability of logistics.

Meanwhile, Prof. Boateng disclosed that he has selected four other Constituencies that he will support with logistics.

He said the Constituencies were in the Central, Western North and Ashanti Regions.

By Melvin Tarlue